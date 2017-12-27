DIFFA Launches ‘Tales of Africa’ In Eight African Countries

Lagardère Studios company DIFFA is launching the feature-length animation Tales of Africa as a theatrical release in eight African countries: Senegal, Cameroun, Benin, Togo, Guinea, Niger, Gabon and the Ivory Coast. The film is also being simultaneously released as an exclusive on the Youtube channel les Z’animés for international streaming. The dual broadcast and theatrical release of Tales of Africa works as part of Lagardère Studios’s digital strategy to adapt and to develop a larger presence on online platforms.