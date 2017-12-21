GMA Reveals 2018 Programming

GMA Network is introducing a slew of upcoming titles as part of its 2018 programming lineup. The One That Got Away is a romantic comedy of three women who discover upon becoming friends that they all dated, at separate times, the same guy. Sherlock Jr. is a crime drama that captures the friendship between a reporter and his dog. Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka (I Will Never Leave You) is a drama series about a woman’s struggling living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). GMA is also presenting The Stepdaughters and Contessa.