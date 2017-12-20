Peace Point And Jeo Launch Joint Venture

Peace Point Entertainment Group and Jeo Productions partnered in a joint venture to expand their global business. The joint venture will focus on developing, financing, and producing non-scripted series, specials and digital content for an international audience. Both companies have produced a combined effort of more than 1,000 episodes of television content that is distributed across over 200 international markets. The joint venture will operate out of offices in Toronto and Bahrain.