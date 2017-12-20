NATPE Reveals Wall Street And ‘Dear White People’ Panels

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced additional conference plans for the market that takes place in Miami from January 16-18, 2018. Highlights for the market include View from the Street: How Investors Interpret Change in the Media Industry, a discussion with Wall Street Analysts on the future of the industry; and Dear White People: A Deep Dive, a panel with Lionsgate’s Chris Selak and the Dear White People creator Justin Simien, among others. In another NATPE news, journalist and SiriusXM host Maria Menounos will host the 15th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards held on January 17.