Kanal D Int’l Named As Top Turkish Exporter In 2016

The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) lists Turkey’s 500 Top Service Exporters. For 2016, Kanal D International was named as the first runner on Audio Visual Services. Kanal D is the export champion for the second year in a row. Kanal D International is the global business arm of Dogan TV Holding and distributes titles such as Wounded Love, Innocent, and Mehmed The Conquerer, among others.