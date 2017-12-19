A+E Networks UK Renews Partnership With TalkTalk

A+E Networks UK renewed its partnership with TalkTalk with a long-term carriage deal. A+E’s UK pay channel brands History and Crime + Investigation will continue to be distributed on TalkTalk’s TV platform. TalkTalk TV subscribers will have access to the variety of factual and entertainment titles available through History, such as Vikings, Curse of Oak Island, and Hunting Hitler. Additionally, subscribers will have access to Crime + Investigation titles like Britain’s Forgotten Serial Killer: Trevor Hardy and Robbie’s Coltrane Critical Evidence.