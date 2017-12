TRT World Presents ‘Misafir – A Guest’

Turkey’s TRT World is airing its latest documentary Misafir – A Guest on the weekend of December 18-20 in commemoration of International Migrants Day. The documentary tells the accounts of three teenagers from war-torn countries who find new homes in Istanbul. Misafir – A Guest has been selected as part of the official selection at four international film festivals. Additionally, the documentary won for best content at the Delhi International Film Festival.