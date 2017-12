Sabbatical’s ‘The Best of the Best’ Recaps 2017 On Imagen TV

Sabbatical Entertainment‘s year-end special The Best of the Best will be presented on Imagen TV throughout Mexico on December 31, 2017. The two-hour format recaps the most entertaining moments of the year from the arts and politics to sports and other pop culture events. In addition, Sabbatical’s children’s educational series Kids’ Planet premieres on Univision on January 6, 2018. Later, on May 12, Sabbatical’s second educational series The World Is Yours will debut on UNIMAS.