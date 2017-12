EFM Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The European Film Market is observing its 30-year anniversary with its upcoming edition, which will be held conjointly with the 68th Berlin International Film Festival from February 15-23, 2018. EFM is expanding with the EFM Producers Hub initiative that will be presented in partnership with ACE Producers and the Berlinale Co-Production Market. In addition, the EFM will present the new DocSalon for the documentary film industry.