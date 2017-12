SPORTEL Partners With Yutang Sports

SPORTEL announced its partnership with the sports marketing media platform Yutang Sports. As part of the partnership, Yutang Sports will become a media partner and sponsor of SPORTELAsia, which takes place from March 13-15, 2018, and SPORTELMonaco, which takes place from October 22-25, 2018. In addition, Yutang Sports will host a panel discussion about the Chinese sports industry in an effort to expand information-sharing between Chinese and international sport industries.