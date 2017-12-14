Oprah Winfrey To Receive Cecil B. de Mille Award

Television personality and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey will be honored with the Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the awards show broadcasts on January 7, 2018. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) chooses the recipient for the Cecil B. de Mille award. Honorees are especially industrious individuals who have impacted the entertainment industry at large. Among her distinguished achievements such as serving as chairman and CEO of her cable network, Winfrey has hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years.