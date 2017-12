France 2 Commissions Banijay’s ‘All Against 1’

Public broadcaster France 2 commissioned Banijay Group‘s format All Against 1 to be produced by Air Productions. The interactive entertainment show connects with viewers at home who are able to answer the same questions that studio-based contestants answer. A Norwegian local version produced by Nordisk Film TV Norway is launching on NRK on January 13, 2018. All Against 1 broadcasted in Denmark on DRI and has had two successful airings in Finland on Nelonen.