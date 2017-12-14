Armoza Sells ‘The Final Four’ To Portugal, Sweden

Armoza Formats closed two local rights agreements for the competition format The Final Four. Shine Iberia picked up the singing competition for Portugal while Mastiff Sweden acquired the format for Sweden. All Nordic territories have now acquired The Final Four. The Russian local adaptation currently airs on CTC while the U.S. version will debut on FOX in January. The Final Four begins with four top-notch singers who compete against newcomers to save their spot in the competition.