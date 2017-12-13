Vibrant TV Renews ‘World of Freesports’

Vibrant TV renewed its deal with quattro media to carry World of Freesports in a three-year agreement. World of Freesports brings together extreme sports from surfing and snowboarding to free skiing and mountain climbing, among others. Vibrant TV is a 24/7 linear broadcast and digital television network with a programming catalog that spans drama, comedy, sports, lifestyle and family titles. The network has distribution ties with Roku, Sling TV, Amazon Fire TV and other Smart TV providers.