History’s ‘Knightfall’ Watched By Over 3 Million

The U.S. premiere of Knightfall took place on December 6 on History. Based on Live+3 viewing, the historical drama was watched by more than 3 million total viewers. The series tells the story of the fall and persecution of the Knights Templar, the elite warriors of the Crusades. A+E Networks handles international distribution for the series. It will broadcast worldwide across Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.