Genius Brands’ ‘Llama Llama’ Premieres On Netflix

Genius Brands International announced that its preschool series Llama Llama will have its global premiere on Netflix on January 26, 2018. Produced in 20 different languages, the animated series is about childhood experiences and adventures told through Llama and his family. Llama Llama is based on the book series by writer and illustrator Anna Dewdney. The series was developed and produced by Saul Blinkoff, Joe Purdy, Rubin Aquino, Jane Startz and Andy Heyward.