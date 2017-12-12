Up The Ladder: The Fred Rogers Company

The Fred Rogers Company appointed Matthew Shiels to the newly-created position of director of Business and Legal Affairs. Shields previously oversaw a broad range of legal services for the law firm Reed Smith LLP. In his new position, Shiels will advise on general corporate matters as well as be responsible for agreements covering program development, merchandise licensing, and production and distribution, among other fields. The Fred Rogers Company is the children’s entertainment company behind series such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Odd Squad.