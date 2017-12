Quintus Secures Sales For Maximus Content

Quintus Media secured a number of sales for factual entertainment titles from Maximus Film. Polish broadcaster Polsat picked up season one and two of The Most Dangerous Ways To School. The Al Jazeera Media Network also picked up season two of the series. Dutch broadcaster RTL acquired Ultimate Vehicleswhile Israel’s Channel 8 picked up Behind Bars: The World’s Toughest Prisons.