Golden Globe Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning. The nominees span 25 categories across film and television. Highlights of the nominations include Call Me By Your Name and Dunkirk for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Get Out and Lady Bird for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, as well as, Black-ish and Master of None for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live on NBC on January 7, 2018.