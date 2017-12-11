Drive Sells ‘8 Days that Made Rome’ To Smithsonian

The London-based production and distribution agency Drive made sales for factual content to international broadcasters. Smithsonian Channel picked up 8 Days that Made Rome for North America. Produced by October Films in a co-production with Krempelwood for Channel 5, the series tells the history of when Rome was created. SBS TV for Australia, as well as and Viasat World for Scandinavia and CEE, also picked up the series. Discovery Italy acquired season two of both The World’s Deadliest Drivers and The World’s Deadliest Weather.