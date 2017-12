Breakthrough Acquires Rights For ‘Charles Manson’

Breakthrough Entertainment acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the new documentary Charles Manson: The Final Words. Produced by Pyramid Productions, the two-hour film focuses on new details unveiled from previously unseen case files and exclusive interviews with Manson from inside California State Prison. Rob Zombie narrates the documentary, which recently won the 2017 Audience Award Documentary Feature at the Red Rock Film Festival, among other honors.