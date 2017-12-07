New York TV Fest Moves To July

The New York Television Festival, while usually held in late October, is moving its 14th annual edition to the week of July 15. This seasonal shift more strategically aligns the festival with the TV development calendar at large. The NYTVF returns with its core programs: the Independent Pilot Competition (IPC), NYTVF Scripts, and NYTVF Connect. Submissions for the IPC will begin January 2, 2018, with the last deadline of May 1. NYTVF Scripts submissions will take place March 7-28. Like past editions, the festival will schedule a program of events and screenings for industry professionals and TV fans alike.