Magnify Brings ‘True Selfie’ To Holland

Magnify Media closed a deal for the first international license of True Selfie to Holland for NPO3 from the public service broadcaster BNN VARA. Produced by Simpel Media, the series introduces eight young participants with mental health concerns and shows their interactions through video diaries and group therapy sessions. True Selfie is also being optioned for English-speaking Canada by Bristow Global Media, for Finland by ITV Studios, and for Denmark by United Productions, among other international producers. The Norwegian format originally debuted on NRK this past spring.