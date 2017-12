Netflix Introduces Next French Original Romance Series

Netflix introduced its next French original series: a new romantic comedy that will be available in 2018. The eight-part series will follow a group of friends who attempt to support their single friend Elsa by hiring an escort for her. The series is based on an original idea from Chris Lang and will be directed by Noémie Saglio. With Anne Thomopoulos, François Florentiny, and Lang as executive producers, UnRATED Studios will produce the romantic comedy.