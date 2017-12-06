CBS All Access Announces ‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand streaming service, CBS All Access, revealed the latest title to be added to its original programming. The Twilight Zone is a new adaptation of the original series to be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. The original series mixed science fiction and horror in new ways and the adaptation plans to build on that legacy. Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, Marco Ramirez will serve as executive producers for the series in addition to collaborating on the first episode.