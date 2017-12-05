GRB Sells ‘Wicked Attractions’ In Europe

GRB Entertainment secured a number of sales for its crime series to broadcasters across Europe and in the Caribbean. Wicked Attraction, which looks into the minds of murderers, was picked up by WP1 for Poland, Sixx for Germany, Kanal 2 for Estonia, and Digicel for the Caribbean. Digital also acquired Exposed and On The Case. Polsat for Poland and N-TV for German-speaking territories in Europe have picked up Gang World. In addition, N-TV obtained Inside American Hate, a docu-series that covers various dangerous American organizations.