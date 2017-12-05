DISCOP Dubai Introduces Africa Pavilion

DISCOP Dubai is presenting its first Africa Pavilion that will take center stage at the market held from February 25-28, 2018. In support of the Africa Pavilion, DISCOP Dubai will hold two Africa-centered presentations given by BASIC LEAD’s buyers research manager Karl-Hills Boluwa. The first will provide an overall introduction to the Sub-Saharan market while the second will focus on the variety of Middle Eastern entertainment content that African broadcasters look for. Additionally, DISCOP Dubai’s Guest Country will be India, with a number of events to showcase the Indian market.