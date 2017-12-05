A&E Network Reveals January 2018 Lineup

A&E Network is expanding its January 2018 lineup of titles with new and returning original series. At the helm of the new series A&E will air is Undercover High, a docu-series that follows adults who investigate high schools. 60 Days In is also returning with new participants from Atlanta. Intervention returns with a specialized series on the wealthy suburbs of Georgia. In addition, Waco: Madman or Messiah, a two-part documentary special, will broadcast. The list of series for A&E Network’s January lineup are 60 Days In, Intervention, Undercover High, Rooster & Butch, and Waco: Madman or Messiah.