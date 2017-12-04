Syndicado Acquires Over 70 Hours of Nordic And Russian Content

Syndicado signed two distribution deals with European companies in which the Toronto-based digital distribution will acquire the digital distribution rights to over 70 hours of Nordic and Russian content for U.S. distribution. From Danish company LevelK, Syndicado picked up over 20 art house and indie films, including Sex, Drugs & Taxation, Lost in Africa, and Cloudboy, among others. In the deal with Russia’s Look Film, Syndicado picked up a slate of over 54 hours of scripted and documentary content, including The Soul of a Spy, Tank Biathlon, and 1944: The Battle of Crimea.