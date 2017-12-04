9 Story Secures Asia Pacific Sales

9 Story Media Group secured a number of sales for its kids and family content across Asia Pacific. BBC Worldwide acquired season one and two of Peg + Cat for its CBeebies pay-TV channel. PTS Taiwan picked up season three of Wild Kratts while Voot India acquired a trio of library titles. In addition, Discovery Asia picked up season five of Wild Kratts, season one of Nature Cat, and season four of Finding Stuff Out; Disney India acquired Get Ace and 3 Amigonauts; and ABC ME Australia obtained season two of Nerds and Monsters.