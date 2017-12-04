35th Annual Caucus Award Winners

The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors held its 35th annual Caucus Awards last night in Los Angeles to honor the entertainment industry’s top leaders. The event celebrated the achievements of Dan Cohen, president of Worldwide Television Licensing at Paramount Pictures; Michele Nasraway, executive producer at Vin di Bona Productions; and James G. Hirsch, writer and producer of Papazian-Hirsch Entertainment. In addition, Kenya Barris received the Producer Honors Award, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski received the Writers Honors Award, and Chris Long received the Directors Honors Award.