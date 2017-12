Kanal D’s ‘Innocent’ Screens At Du Bist Kino Festival

Kanal D’s OTT service BluTV will screen three titles as part of Du Bist Kino, the film festival held in Berlin, Germany, from December 1-2, 2017. BluTV is a main sponsor for the festival. The festival’s programming will include three screenings for BluTV original series: Masum (Innocent), 7Yüz (7Faces), and 01 Adana (Zero One).