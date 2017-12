Bomanbridge Sells ‘Mojicons’ To China, India And More

Bomanbridge Media and Ink Group licensed the animated children’s series The Mojicons to a number of Asian broadcasters. The animated series from Ink Group was sold to Jetsen for China, Sun TV for India, TPBS for Thailand, and Canal+ for Myanmar. The series tells the story of the emoticons used in online communication who must restore order when a villain steals the “@” sign.