Bomanbridge Partners With Level-5 Abby Hong Kong

Bomanbridge Media entered a distribution partnership with Level-5 Abby Hong Kong, a joint venture between video game publisher LEVEL-5 and Dentsu Inc. As part of the partnership, Bomanbridge will distribute Level-5 Abby’s original productions, such as Inazuma Eleven Ares and The Snack World, across Asian territories. This latest development marks Bomanbridge’s move into the market of Japanese animation.