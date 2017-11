Zone·tv’s Santa Tracker Available On Xfinity and TELUS

Zone·tv’s Santa Tracker will be available on Xfinity X1 in the U.S. as well as TELUS and Bell Fibe TV in Canada. Just in time for the holiday season, Santa Tracker provides holiday and Christmas titles for purchase, such as Elf and Home Alone, as well as books and games. The package also includes access to Rudolph Radio, which offers a curated selection of favorite holiday music for kids and family.