TRACE Acquires ‘The Fashion Hero’

The African media and entertainment group TRACE acquired the non-exclusive global streaming rights to The Fashion Hero in a digital-first global distribution deal with Beauty World Search. Hosted by Brooke Hogan, The Fashion Hero is a reality series format that celebrates diversity within the fashion industry. The format will be featured on TRACE’s network of digital and mobile services, reaching almost 60 million subscribers across 160 countries. Beauty World Search handles distribution for The Fashion Hero, which has been previously picked up by Amazon Prime Video, Tubi TV, and RTL2, among others.