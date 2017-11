FOX Premieres ‘LA to Vegas’ And ‘The Resident’ In January

FOX revealed the premiere dates for its new series LA to Vegas and The Resident. The workplace comedy series LA to Vegas, which tells of the shenanigans of an airline crew and the plane’s eccentric passengers, will premiere on January 2, 2018. The Resident, a medical drama that focuses on a young doctor’s training, will debut on January 22, following the NFC Championship Game.