Berlinale Presents Weimar Cinema Retrospective

The 68th Berlin Internationale Film Festival will present the Weimar Cinema Revisited retrospective, focusing on the variety of cinema from the Weimar era. The retrospective will feature a total of 28 programs of narrative, documentary, and short films that were made between 1918 and 1933. In addition, the retrospective will screen films that have been newly restored, such as Urban Gad’s Christian Wahnschaffe and Robert Reinert’s Opium.