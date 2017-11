Amazon Prime Video Acquires ‘Black Spot’ From Groupe AB

Amazon Prime Video acquired the worldwide subscription video on demand rights (excluding Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands) for Zone Blanche from Groupe AB. The series originally premiered on France 2 in April 2017. Produced by Ego Productions for France Télévisions, Zone Blanche will be a global release under the international title Black Spot in 2018 for Prime Video users.