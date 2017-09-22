Up The Ladder: Silverlining

U.K.-based production and distribution company Silverlining brought on Rachel Job for the newly created role of director of Acquisitions. Prior to joining Silverlining, Job served 10 years at A+E Networks UK, where she oversaw both HISTORY and H2 channels across the U.K. and EMEA. In her new role based in London, Job is charged with sourcing content for the distribution business. In addition, Job will work alongside Bethan Corney, the company’s founder, to broker co-production deals as well as secure pre-sales.