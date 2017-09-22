Telemundo Presents TV Special For Natural Disaster Victims

Telemundo will be presenting a four-hour television special, Todos Unidos, on September 24, 2017. Hosted by Mario Kreutzberger a.k.a. Don Francisco, the TV event will bring together celebrities and artists to support the populations affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the recent earthquake in Mexico. Telemundo-owned stations will host phone banks in collaboration with Red Cross chapters to raise funds by the affected communities. Some of the celebrity personalities in attendance will be Ricardo Montaner, Elvis Crespo, Maria Celeste Arrarás, Laura Flores, and Angelica Vale, among others.