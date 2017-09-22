NYTVF Presents Special Events Line-up

The New York Television Festival announced the special events line-up for the 13th annual festival, which runs from October 23-28, 2017. In addition to the 52 official selections in the Independent Pilot Competition, the NYTVF will have a variety of special events including keynotes by Brett Weitz, TBS executive vice president, of Original Programming; Shawn Ryan, writer, producer and showrunner of The Shield; Amy Emmerich, Refinery29 chief content officer; and the women of HBO’s The Deuce, among others. The NYTVF will also offer panel discussions with creators and provide networking opportunities.