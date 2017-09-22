NBCU International Format Secures ‘Wedlocked’ In Germany

NBCUniversal International Formats secured Wedlocked for local adaptations in Germany and Serbia. Each episode of Wedlocked focuses on two families who come together for their children’s wedding. The families plan everything that needs to be taken care of, from the wedding dress to the catering, while the couple has only one chance to intervene at the rehearsal dinner. Co-developed by NBCUniversal International Formats and MTG, the first local version premiered on Latvia’s TV3 in 2016. In Germany, RTL II’s local version will be produced by Tresor, while in Serbia, the local format will be co-produced by PRVA and Adrenaline Production House.