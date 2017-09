Deutsche Telekom Commissions ‘Germanized’

Deutsche Telekom commissioned its first original series, Germanized, for EntertainTV. Coproduced with Bavaria Fernsehproduktion and Telfrance, the ten-part comedy series set in a French town where a Germany company and its employees have been recently relocated. The French villagers and the German newcomers must learn to get along. The series, which stars Christoph Maria Herbst and Roxane Duran, will begin filming in spring 2018.