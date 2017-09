ZEE Studios International Launches In Canada

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is launching a new production company, ZEE Studios International, in Canada. Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, the production company will be lead by Subhadarshi Tripathy. ZEE Studios Internaional will build and create content based on ZEEL’s Indian programming, with a focus on developing content for TV and digital platforms, as well as original formats and adaptations.