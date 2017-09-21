Up The Ladder: The Walt Disney Company EMEA, Banijay Group

Walt Disney International appointed Rebecca Campbell, president of ABC Owned Television Station Group and ABC Daytime, to president of The Walt Disney Company Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Campbell’s new role will be effective beginning January 1, 2018. Current president Diego Lerner will return to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he will assume a new role as part of Walt Disney International’s management team.

Banijay Group hired Lucas Green for the newly created role of head of Content. Prior to Banijay, Green served as head of Development at Fremantle UK’s label Thames. Joining Banijay Group in January 2018, Green will oversee creation and development of non-scripted formats, as well as, hold responsibility for the company’s creative investment strategy.