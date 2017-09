LBI Media Starts Fundraising For Mexico Earthquake Victims

Spanish-language broadcasting company LBI Media created a fundraising campaign to support relief efforts for victims of the Mexico earthquake. Since launching on September 20, the fundraising site has raised $25,000. Funds will go towards Mexican Red Cross, Los Topos and other organizations assisting reconstruction efforts in Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos, and Mexico City. The site for donations is: www.youcaring.com/TodosConMexico.