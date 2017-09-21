Kanal D Int’l Opens New Co-Production Division

Kanal D International is launching a new international division, Co-Productions and Content Investments. Nilufer Kuyel joined the company as director of the latest division. Co-Productions and Content Investments will focus on developing creative business strategies for co-productions and content investments, including scripted, non-scripted, docu-dramas, and mini-series, among other content. Prior to joining Kanal D Int’l, Kuyel served as head of Acquisitions and Business Development at Endemol Shine Turkey.