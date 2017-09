DISCOP Johannesburg Spotlights Virtual Reality

DISCOP Johannesburg, which takes place from October 25-27, 2017, is partnering with DigiLab Africa (DLA) as well as Germany’s INVR.SPACE to highlight virtual reality content as it expands into African content development. INVR.SPACE will host the VR Cinema that will feature global VR projects. Additionally, DISCOP Johannesburg is offering two master classes on the subject of VR, Virtual Reality: Tech, Africa And Future and Get Ready For The Virtual Reality Revolution.