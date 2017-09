A+E Networks Exec Gives Keynote At MIP Cancun

A+E Networks‘ Edward Sabin, who serves as executive managing director, International, will present a keynote address at MIP Cancun. Sabin will provide insight on managing international distribution and production businesses around the world. The fourth edition of MIP Cancun will take place from November 15-17, 2017. MIP Cancun will also include the inaugural Co-Production Matchmaking Market, an event to foster content develop across the industry’s leaders.